Stu Chase

Former Police Chief Stu Chase is assuming the responsibilities of police chief in Wolfeboro until a full-time replacement for former Chief Dean Rondeau is hired. Rondeau retired last month amid an internal investigation. (Courtesy photo)

WOLFEBORO — Former Police Chief Stu Chase will temporarily take the helm of the Wolfeboro Police Department effective May 22, according to a police commission press release. Police Chief Dean Rondeau, who had been placed on paid leave during what town officials described as an "internal inquiry," has retired.

Rondeau's retirement comes less than one month after the investigation was launched. According to the police department, that investigation is still ongoing. Town Manager James Pineo and the police commission have not said why Rondeau is being investigated, or who is conducting the investigation.

