FRANKLIN — The Winnipesaukee River Basin Program received recognition from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services for its energy-efficiency efforts.
Over the past four years, Environmental Services, in partnership with NHSaves, has made a concerted effort to help New Hampshire wastewater treatment plant operators and owners improve the energy-efficiency of their facilities. The effort started with a grant from the United States Department of Energy and will continue with funding from both the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and a continued partnership with NHSaves.
The Department of Environmental Services is focusing on the effort because wastewater treatment plants are commonly the highest energy-users for municipalities.
Energy use intensity is typically based on the volume of flow treated by a wastewater treatment plant in million gallons per day or the strength or pollutant loading of the wastewater measured in pounds of biological oxygen demand. Franklin's recognition was based on flow.
The NHDES/NHSaves energy efficiency awards were made in two categories: Most Efficient and Most Improved. The Winnipesaukee River Basin Program was among the overall most energy-efficient wastewater treatment plants.
