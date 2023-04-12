LACONIA — A new waterfront bar and restaurant aims to be coming to the city just in time for Motorcycle Week. Last week, a fiery sign featuring cow skulls and the words "Whiskey Tavern" appeared on Union Avenue at the former site of a luxury automotive dealership and boat storage facility.

Whiskey Tavern is the lifelong dream of Paul Tokanel, who co-founded a similar restaurant in Windham in 2016 called Old School Tavern.

