Every late winter into spring, on hundreds of small operations across the state, a story of transformation is told. Simple sap, made mostly of water, is collected through tubes and troughs, or carried in buckets, then boiled for hours until the result is a syrup that ranges in color from gold to dark amber. It’s the state’s first agricultural crop of the calendar year, and its appeal is as sweet as ever.

This year’s maple run began early, much earlier than most local producers can recall. And though an early season doesn’t equate to a bountiful season, this year’s crop could represent a high-water mark for the local industry.

