GILFORD — The pay scale for police employees would increase under a 2-year collective bargaining agreement between the Board of Selectmen and Teamsters Local 633 of New Hampshire.
The agreement, which covers 16 positions, calls for a $50,749 increase in the wage and benefits package, subject to voter approval of a warrant article. The estimated cost of the increase in the second year of the plan is $52,014.
The selectmen approved the agreement last week and the Budget Committee was to take up the matter Thursday evening.
Pay scales for clerk, communication specialist, uncertified patrol officer, certified patrol officer, patrol officer first class and corporal are set out in the agreement.
Hourly pay ranges from $14.50 for a Step 1 clerk to $38.99 for a Step 10 corporal.
The current contract, which expires on Dec. 31, had hourly pay ranging from $14.10 to $36.09.
