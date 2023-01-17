Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort.
“And we had a vehicle driving down the road with windows shot out as they were driving down Main Street,” Canfield said, adding that police believe the vandals used a BB or pellet gun, and not a firearm. It is also believed a baseball bat may have been used in the incident.
Police are still gathering information, and an exact total of the number of vehicles damaged was not available.
“It’s a lot,” Canfield said. “There was at least one, if not multiple vehicles damaged at each location.”
According to Lt. Adam VanSteensburg of the Gilford Police Department, four more vehicles were vandalized in the parking lot of the Gilford Shaw’s supermarket.
“I heard Laconia had some similar criminal mischief,” VanSteensburg said. “It’s probably the same suspect. At this point, I believe we’re waiting on some surveillance footage.”
One of the vehicles damaged at Shaw's belonged to the Brown family of Gilford.
“Our son works at Shaw's and he took the car to work,” said Jill Brown, owner of an SUV that was damaged by the vandals.
“Someone came in and said their car had been vandalized. Our son ran outside to check the car and then he called me.”
The Browns arrived just after the police pulled up to the scene. The windows of their SUV were smashed in. A large obscenity was spray painted on the passenger’s side in bright red, along with depictions of male genitals.
“Four or five other cars were vandalized,” Brown said. “Ours was the only one that was painted.”
To add insult to injury, nothing appeared to have been stolen from the Browns’ SUV.
“I had cash in my visor, they didn’t touch it,” Brown said, adding that one of the other vehicles appeared to have one item missing from their interior.
The cost of the damage hasn’t been determined yet, but the Browns said they are insured.
“It’s just very unsettling for living in such a small town for this to happen to us,” said Jill’s husband, Chris. “It wasn’t targeted, but it just makes you feel less safe in small-town America.”
Gilford police "said they had 15 calls when they were talking to us,” Jill said.
Both Canfield and VanSteensburg are encouraging the public to contact their respective departments with any information.
“We don’t have leads at this time; it is an ongoing investigation,” Canfield said.
Laconia residents with knowledge of Monday night’s incident can call the city’s crime line at 603-524-1717 or TIP 411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.