Police are investigating a string of vandalism acts throughout Laconia and Gilford that occurred Monday evening. According to Laconia Police Chief Matthew Canfield, vehicles were damaged on Mechanic Street, at the Lakeport Opera House, VIP Auto, Union Diner, and the Margate Resort. 

“And we had a vehicle driving down the road with windows shot out as they were driving down Main Street,” Canfield said, adding that police believe the vandals used a BB or pellet gun, and not a firearm. It is also believed a baseball bat may have been used in the incident.

