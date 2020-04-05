CONCORD — The state Health and Human Services Department announced 81 new positive test results for COVID-19 Saturday, three in Belknap County, and two new deaths.
Coronavirus has now killed nine people statewide, or a little over 1 percent of the 621 cases.
The latest two people to die were male residents of Hillsborough County who were more than 60 years old.
A total of 17 people from Belknap County have tested positive for the disease, including the three new cases.
Other counties with new cases were Rockingham (26), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Merrimack (4), Strafford (4), Grafton (3), Cheshire (1), and Sullivan (1). The city of Manchester had 23 new cases and Nashua had seven.
The county of residence is being determined for three new cases.
Six new COVID-19-related hospitalizations were reported. So far, 86 (13%) of the 621 positive cases have been hospitalized. Twenty-two of the new cases have no identified risk factors such as travel to places where the disease is prevalent or contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus.
