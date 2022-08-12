LACONIA — Mid-September might not seem like it’s just around the corner, but for the many athletes who have been training all year for the IRONMAN 70.3 Timberman, Sept. 18 feels very near.

The Timberman will be based in Laconia, with the swim in Lake Opechee, the bicycle portion touring Loudon and Gilmanton before finishing back at Opechee Park, and the run finishing on Main Street in downtown Laconia.

