TILTON — Police are continuing to investigate the apparent theft of an antique light fixture from an historic residence at Tilton School last week.

Police Chief Abraham Gilman said Monday that evidence was recovered from the light, which was discovered by a night security guard shortly after the light’s disappearance was publicized. “We have a few leads” to follow, Gilman said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.