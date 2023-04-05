04-06LightFixtureFinder

Brent Walterscheid, a night security guard at the Tilton School stands on the porch of the Tilton Mansion, the site of a strange act of vandalism. Electrical wires hang from the ceiling behind him where a century old light fixture was ripped down by an unknown vandal last weekend. Although the fixture was initially believed to be stolen, Walterscheid, a 40-year veteran of Texas law enforcement, located the missing antique less than 40 yards away in a nearby patch of woods. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

TILTON — For 162 years, a light fixture hung, a suitably grand device illuminating the porch at the Charles E. Tilton Mansion. Then, this past weekend, it disappeared — only to be discovered a stone’s throw away by a sharp-eyed watchman.

The light fixture was reported missing on Monday morning, and was likely taken sometime after nightfall  Sunday. The light, a glass orb that was suspended about 4 feet from the porch’s ceiling, was thought to have been in place since the residence was built in 1861, according to a spokesperson for the Tilton School.

