LACONIA — Four residents have been appointed, and another six reappointed to a variety of city boards or commissions.
The appointments were approved by the City Council during its meeting last Monday.
Harrison Haas was appointed as an alternate member of the Conservation Commission for a three-year term.
Jane LaRoche was appointed as an alternate member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for 3½-years.
B. Randy Haas was appointed as a regular member of the Trustees of the Trust Funds for three years.
Susan Hodgkins was appointed as a regular member of the Planning Board to a term expiring at the end of June 2024
Marnie Blaisdell Schulz was reappointed as a regular member of the Conservation Commission to serve for the next 2½ years.
James "Olie" Anderson was reappointed as a regular member of the Library Board of Trustees for three years.
Bruce Kneuer was reappointed as an alternate member of the Library Board of Trustees for one year.
Catherine Tokarz was reappointed as an alternate member of the Heritage Commission for three years.
Elizabeth Ballantyne was reappointed as a regular member of the Putnam Fund for five years.
Deanna Guyer was reappointed as a regular member of the Parks and Recreation Commission for three years.
– Michael Mortensen
