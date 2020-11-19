LACONIA — The skateboard and bike riding apparatus at Opechee Park will be formally opened Friday.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer and other city officials will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting, which is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m.
The 100-foot-by-50-foot concrete facility is designed not only for skateboarders, but also for riding enthusiasts on kick scooters and BMX bicycles.
City Parks and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek said the public is invited to the ceremony, but those wishing to attend will be asked to follow proper social distancing guidelines.
The facility was built by American Ramp Co., a Colorado-based firm that specializes in skate parks.
A non-profit, tax-exempt organization is being set up to raise money to pay for additional skate park features, such as fencing and lighting, Lovisek said. Anyone who is interested in making a donation can call Lovisek for details, she said.
– Michael Mortensen
