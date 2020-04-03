GILFORD — Shannon Buttermore, who lives in Laconia but runs a Gilford-based business, has a lot to worry about right now. Her sign business, which would normally be bustling right now with boat registration decals, is slow. She is trying to keep her three children, who all go to different schools, on task with remote learning. On top of it all, she is immunocompromised, so the fear of coronavirus is particularly sharp for her.
Yet, Buttermore, owner of Gator Signs, has found a way to help despite all of that. She created a yard sign, featuring a rainbow and the words, “We are in this together,” and is selling them to raise money for Got Lunch programs in Laconia and Gilford.
Her yard sign business has taken off.
She started the effort on Tuesday of this week, and as of Friday morning, she had raised almost $1,400, with more orders coming in every day.
Buttermore said she was inspired by learning of an effort to sell an item to benefit other local businesses who were struggling at this time, and her first thought was to help out local restaurants. But when she reached out to a local restaurateur, Allan Beetle, he suggested that she instead turn her efforts toward the local Got Lunch! programs. Those programs have developed over recent years to help students stay well-fed during summer months, when school cafeterias are closed. When schools across the state were closed with little notice last month, the Got Lunch! programs were pressed into action early – doubling the length of their usual programs, and at a time when it’s harder than usual to get stock from the NH Food Bank due to widespread demand, and at a time when more local families than usual need help with groceries.
So, with help from her friend Jaimie Sousa, Buttermore developed a plan that eventually included the sale of yard signs for $25, as well as #LaconiaStrong and #GilfordStrong decals, which sell for $5 each. They are also collecting donations, all in the aim of raising money for the two programs.
As a recipient of a kidney transplant, Buttermore has to take social distancing seriously. So, right now, the only way to acquire a decal or sign is to visit gatornh.square.site and buy through the website. Stickers will be shipped through the mail, and Buttermore and a team of volunteers will place the signs at the address specified.
She said it’s been uplifting to see the effort generate several hundred dollars each day.
“I feel awesome, it’s amazing. I’m so excited to be able to help out and donate all of the money we get to the programs,” she said. She was particularly grateful for Beetle’s suggestion to support the Got Lunch programs.
“I know there’s families out there that can’t afford to feed their kids, it makes me super sad because I love my kids so much and can’t imagine being in that position,” she said.
Help at a time of need
On Friday, Paula Gile said she was working from a war room set up in her guest bedroom, trying to call on every resource and write every grant she could think of, all in an effort to manifest the money she said she and the other Got Lunch! Laconia directors figure they’ll need to make it through this year.
“Over the 15 weeks, we’re projecting that we’ll average 340 families for 15 weeks, times $20 per bag, that’s $102,000,” Gile said. Last summer, the Laconia program assisted 250 families. And, they had all school year to stockpile shelf-stable groceries from the NH Food Bank. This year, there are more kids to feed, for a longer stretch of time, and each bag of food is going to take more dollars to fill.
“Our pantry is almost empty already, so we’re having to buy food at a much higher price than we usually do,” Gile said.
There’s good news, too. This year, the Got Lunch! program is partnering with the Laconia School District, and volunteers are riding on school buses to deliver bags of food, as well as regular school lunches, to families waiting at bus stops. Gile is reaching out to organizations such as No Kid Hungry, the NH Charitable Foundation and the Bank of New Hampshire for emergency grants. And then there’s the individuals who have made unsolicited donations, or businesses such as Gator Signs, who have found their own way to keep the program going.
“Every five dollars helps, it will all add up as we get to the $102,000,” Gile said. “People are just really helping.”
As of Friday, the PayPal link on the Got Lunch! Laconia website wasn’t working, and Gile wasn’t sure how soon she could get it fixed. In the meantime, she asked that anyone who wanted to help make out a check to Got Lunch! Laconia, and mail it to 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, 02346.
“I just want to thank people who, without us even asking, are giving us money to keep us going. I’m so grateful that the community pulls together like we do,” Gile said. “The heart of this community is truly a gift to all of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.