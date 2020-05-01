LACONIA — The COVID-19 pandemic has effected the economy, sending people in long lines to food banks for food assistance. In Laconia, many community partners are caring for others, like Isaiah 61 Cafe, Salvation Army, Belknap House, GOT LUNCH! Laconia, St. Vincent de Paul and The Community Action Program, and have been impacted by increased numbers.
Good Shepherd Church has an opportunity to bring a truckload of food to Laconia for distribution from End Hunger New England. The nonprofit is led by Lutheran Pastor Matthew Martin, and packs and distributes nutritious, shelf-stable meals. A carton of 216 servings of macaroni and cheese or Spanish rice and beans is $65, at 30 cents per serving. The church's goal is to purchase 45-50 cartons, which will fit into a pickup truck.
Donations in any amount are welcome to support the effort. The church applied for two Thrivent grants, and has received commitments to cover 12 cartons, bringing them halfway to their goal.
To help, send a check, payable to Good Shepherd with “emergency meals” noted in the memo line, to Good Shepherd, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 03246. The end of this appeal is scheduled for Friday, May 15.
