LACONIA — There’s a book nook where community volunteers read to little ones, and a playroom with computers and toys. In the living room, a 5-year-old races Matchbox cars on a coffee table while his big sister curls up with a novel. Outside, children ride bikes in the driveway. Others play at a water table, or on the swing set and slide. There are birthday parties for guests and crafts for parents and children to do together.

The residents of Belknap House have a common bond that is not instantly apparent: they are families experiencing homelessness — together.

