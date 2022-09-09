CongressD2CandidateComposite

From left to right, Scott Black, Robert Burns, Michael Callis, George Hansel, Dean Poirier and Lily Tang Williams. Not pictured: Jay Mercer

Seven Republicans are competing in the primary for a chance to run against Democrat Congresswoman Annie Kuster. The candidates include one man who attempted to walk across the breadth of the state to spread awareness of his campaign, a Chinese immigrant-turned U.S. citizen, the current mayor of Keene, and the owner of a pharmaceutical quality control and safety company with a long career in Republican politics.

One of the top issues for congressional candidates was security, especially the U.S. southern border and America's relations with China. For freshman candidate Lily Tang Williams of Weare, the eastern giant is an insidious threat not to be taken lightly. Williams used her status as a graduate student to flee China in 1988.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.