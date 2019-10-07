LACONIA – Two candidates to be the next mayor of Laconia, Peter Spanos and Andrew Hosmer, were emailed a series of questions and asked to respond. The questions and their full answers are below:
Question:
1. The City Council is considering regulations limiting short-term rentals to owner-occupied residences in much of the city. ls that the right approach, or should people have broader ability to rent out their properties on a short-term basis whether or not they live in the home? What are the pros and cons?
Hosmer:
What makes Laconia a special community are our neighborhoods and the people who live in them. Implicit in the idea of community is the belief that neighbors respect neighbors. No one, whether owner or renter wants to live next door to a short-term frat house. When neighbors don’t respect neighbors, it has a negative impact on property values and quality of life. We’re all aware of the short-term rental problems within the city and the city must be proactive and consistent in curtailing these situations.
What pleasantly surprised me when attending Planning Board meetings was the number of responsible short-term rental hosts who were complimented by their neighbors. These owner-occupied residences bring a degree of oversight and responsibility that should be the norm.
Unfortunately, there is a housing shortage throughout the city and it’s an obstacle to a growing economy. If workers can’t find an affordable and quality place to live, they’re less likely to take a local job. Laconia must support the development of good quality and affordable neighborhood housing. Quality affordable housing will appeal to those looking to work and raise a family in our community and add significant value to our tax base. In regulating short-term rentals, Laconia must develop a vision and a long-term plan to accomplish this vision.
It should be a priority for us to increase quality affordable housing, protect and enhance the fabric of our community neighborhoods and appreciate the fact that hosts are entrepreneurs who bring a significant monetary impact to our local economy. I have no doubt that Laconia will find the proper balance between these competing interests, if we are willing to respect other’s viewpoints and find common sense compromise.
Spanos:
I am seldom in favor of additional fines, fees, taxes,regulations, or interference at any level of government, particularly when it involves single family ownership. If and when it is clearly established that the vacation rental business is adversely impacting the quiet enjoyment of our neighborhoods, then the city should take a closer look. However, we must never lose sight of the fact that tourism is the backbone of our economy here in Laconia and throughout the lakes region.
Question:
Do the privacy concerns of some of those living along the proposed extension of the WOW Trail from Lakeport to The Weirs take precedence over the desires of bicyclists, pedestrians and others who would like to see the trail extended? Do you favor the extension?
Spanos
Clearly the WOW trail is of great benefit to tourism here in Laconia and the Lakes Region.
The property rights of city taxpayers always take precedence over the interests of non-landowners with the exception of situations that impose a public health hazard.
I have spoken with both sides on this matter and believe a reasonable accommodation is possible through vigorous discussion. The concerns of all interested parties must first be addressed before any meaningful progress can be made.
Hosmer:
The WOW Trail has had a significant impact on the city’s quality of life and enhanced the area’s appeal to tourists and outdoor enthusiasts alike. As a runner and road-biker, the Lakes Region can be a very challenging place to recreate. Narrow shoulders, blind corners and broken pavement make each ride or run an adventure.
What I love about the trail is that it’s wide, smooth and safe. Research indicates that younger generations (i.e. those we want Laconia to appeal to) are looking for places to live that allow them to recreate and commute using greenways and bike paths. It’s also great to see senior citizens and disabled individuals taking advantage of the safety and beauty of the trail, away from traffic.
Further development of the WOW is a very important to our economy, to our environment and to our quality of life. I believe many residents along Paugus Bay would like to see the trail extended, but not at the expense of permanently dismantling the rail tracks or tramping their private property rights. In fact, state law prohibits the permanent removal of the tracks. I’ve met with these citizens, listened to their concerns and shared their thoughts with members of the WOW Trail board.
I believe the goal now is to determine if there is a way to extend the trail, not at the expense of private property owners rights, but in collaboration with owners who might be amenable to compromise. Instead of a protracted legal fight, I would like to assist in finding a mediated agreement that proves Laconia is stronger together than we are fractured and keeps us moving forward.
Question:
Does the public have enough access to Lake Winnipesaukee, or is there a need for more parks, public access to this and other lakes in the city?
Hosmer
I believe Laconia’s parks and playing fields are some of the best in the state. The improvements made to Opechee, Leavitt, Robbie Mills and Memorial parks over the last few years is significant and is a testament to the importance of the city making quality of life investments. The quality of these parks make the city more appealing to those looking to make Laconia their home.
I believe there is a need to preserve green space within the city. The city must be cautious when balancing the equities of developing areas and preserving green space like Sanborn Park. I think working collaboratively with developers, the city will be better able to support development and preserve/create green space. In regard to access to Lake Winnipesaukee, I’m not aware of people’s concern about access.
I do believe that bodies of public water should continue to be accessible to those who wish to use them. If there are concerns about accessibility I’m supportive of creating a dialogue and learning about the issues.
Spanos
Here in Laconia and the Lakes Region we are fortunate to have public access for boating and beach enjoyment. Because of responsible environmental stewardship, the water quality of Winnipesaukee and Winnisquam is better than it was in the 1970s, some 50 years ago. We are open for business in Laconia and welcome one and all to come and enjoy our natural resources, which should always be available to the public.
Question:
If you were mayor, would your approach and stance on issues be any different than that of the current mayor? If so, explain and be specific please.
Spanos
As a friend of Mayor Engler and a lifelong resident of Laconia, I am grateful to him for his service to the city. Because we are all different as individuals, it is natural to diverge in policy and approach regarding civil matters here in our city. From day one, Ed Engler, I believe, has always acted in what he believes to be in the best interests of Laconia.
Hosmer
First, though my approach may be different than Mayor Engler’s, I believe he has been an exceptional mayor. His thoughtful and balanced approach in fulfilling the duties of mayor, has Laconia poised to take advantage of numerous economic revitalization opportunities facing the city. His leadership in developing a balanced and responsible budget that respects the tax cap and makes critical investments in Laconia is something I will emulate as mayor.
As Mayor I intend to be more active in Concord fighting for funding that the state has denied Laconia for almost 10 years. By downshifting costs like the state retirement contributions and denying Laconia our fair share of rooms and meals tax revenue, we have sacrificed over $10 million over the last decade. This results in higher property taxes and less investment in roads ($250k per year) and at times denying our teachers, police officers and firefighters merit raises, COLAs and step increases.
Laconia can live within the tax cap, but if we want increased investment in our roads, schools and public safety the state must fulfill its obligations and stop downshifting expense onto the backs of Laconia taxpayers.
Unfortunately many in our current delegation including my opponent believe the state needs the money more than taxpayers and citizens of Laconia. (See City Council Meeting 4/23/18 @ 16:40 – 22:30 discussion of HB 413 – 2018) I don’t agree – it’s our money, not the state’s. I don’t care which party the Governor, Speaker or Senate President belongs to, as Mayor my first priority is our city – not a politician or political party.
I believe Laconia needs a formal business council that advocates for local businesses with city government. This council might have as its chair the mayor and meeting monthly to discuss challenges and opportunities that local businesses are facing. Our goal is to improve communications within the city, allow business people to improve their networks within city government and create a collaborative economic environment with a common set of goals. Laconia has tremendous economic upside with our natural beauty, very good educational opportunities at the primary and community college levels, a first rate airport and many successful and growing advanced manufacturing companies here. Capitalizing on these strengths is critical to our success.
As mayor, I intend to spend more time in our schools trying to better understand the challenges our educators are facing and the innovative education methods they’re using. The best way to appreciate what our schools are doing, is for the mayor to be in the schools and learning about them first-hand. Supported educators and strong schools is good for students and parents, as well as, good for our local economy and property values.
In my professional life I’ve found that the best way to improve performance is to always be learning. Particularly learning from others who’ve faced similar challenges. I believe the next mayor should be willing to join a professional development organization like the US Conference of Mayors. As mayor I’d be willing to participate in any expenses associated with being a member including dues and attending meetings. Laconia is not alone in our struggles with infrastructure, opioids, economic development etc. and our cities are incubators of good ideas and solutions. Learning from our peers could very well lead to innovations and pragmatic solutions to some of our most vexing challenges.
As mayor I would take an active role in working with our federal delegation in communicating the importance of more highway funds getting to communities, the importance of Community Development Block Grants and the vital role federal money plays in combating addiction and homelessness. Unfortunately, as Washington remains mired in dysfunction, local communities like Laconia pay a severe price.
As mayor I would play an active role in looking for partnership opportunities to improve Laconia’s workforce housing issues. I believe there are opportunities to create public – private partnerships to renovate dilapidated housing and create affordable, quality housing for working people. Utilizing the talents of students and educators from Huot Technical Center would provide hands-on experience for students and help make them more employable graduates. Improving our housing stock by refurbishing rundown or abandon properties is good for Laconia’s image and its tax revenues.
Question:
What should our City Council be focusing on?
Hosmer
I believe one of the council’s greatest strengths is its nonpartisan nature. The current council is deliberative, focused and civil. All attributes that serve Laconia well. Going forward one of the bigger issues facing Laconia is homelessness. It’s been reported that homelessness in Belknap County rose 118% between 2016 and 2018.
There are too many people, including infants, trying to live without shelters. In speaking with local providers of housing for the homeless, the demand for their services always exceeds their capacity. This issue is woven into a fabric of social challenges including substance use disorder and mental illness.
It’s also a symptom of low rental vacancy rates and the significant expense in housing for a family. I don’t believe it’s something the council has chosen not to address, but it’s an issue that affects our local economy, the quality of life in Laconia and will become a larger challenge for the council to deal with in the future.
In the next council session (2020-21) it’s imperative that we articulate a common-sense strategy to solving parking issues in both downtown and Lakeport. The city should be working closely with developers and investors in outlining a strategy and long term plan. This may include working with professional consultants who have a track record of success in solving urban parking problems.
It should also be a priority for the council to monitor the implementation of performance zoning standards that encourage investment and strengthens our local economy. Our local economy will thrive when the city supports entrepreneurs and local investors. We should be creating a brand image for Laconia that sends the message – “We are open for business and look forward to helping you achieve success” If that message resonates, we’ll have fewer challenges in attracting and retaining a young skilled workforce.
Spanos
Having served in the New Hampshire House rather than on the city council I have understandably not been privy to the inner workings of the council’s deliberations. I firmly believe that substance misuse and it’s inherent peril can never be overemphasized. I am cautiously hopeful that significant progress will be made in the near future to take back our streets and our city from this pernicious scourge. There is ample room for positive change in Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.