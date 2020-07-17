LACONIA — Plans to construct a mixed-use building for businesses and residences off Lakeport Square is being greeted as another sign of the continuing revival of one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.
The three-story building, containing nearly 30,000 square feet, is being proposed by Scott Everett, who is currently developing the Lakeport Opera House in Lakeport Square, just a few hundred feet from where the new project would be constructed on Elm Street, between Railroad Avenue and Park Street.
“I’m thrilled at the work that he is doing in Lakeport,” Mayor Andrew Hosmer said Friday. “To think that he is going to continue to invest is great news.”
Hosmer said he was especially happy to see that plans for the Elm Street project include 17 residential units. He said that part of the project will add to the inventory of quality, middle-class housing available in the city.
The mayor said that Laconia has “pockets” where housing was targeted either for the affluent or for low-income people who are people struggling to stay out of poverty.
“To build more in the middle ground is wise,” Hosmer said.
As more revitalization takes place, Hosmer acknowledged the challenge for the city will be to find more off-street parking.
The Elm Street project includes 58 parking spaces, according to plans submitted to the city Planning Department.
Hosmer said while he is thrilled by the kind of investment that Everett’s project represents, the city also needs to be mindful of those businesses and renters who could be displaced by the project.
“We need to be concerned about having a well-balanced housing inventory,” he said. “We want everyone to have a feeling that they are welcome.”
City Councilor Tony Felch, who lives in Lakeport, said that based on the reaction to the Lakeport Opera House restoration there will be a great deal of support for this latest project.
“I don’t think I’ve heard any negative comments about the Opera House,” he said. “It’s wonderful.”
Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce said the project will bring more business activity into the city.
“It makes the community look progressive,” she said, adding it is clear Everett has a great deal of faith in the future of the city. “It takes people’s vision to bring it forward,” she said.
