LACONIA — Work on the rehabilitation of the Lakeport Opera House is still underway, but the owner of the building is welcoming the public to get a view of the transformation during an open house on Sept. 5, the Saturday of Labor Day weekend.
Scott Everett, a developer and businessman, purchased the 1880-era structure, which sits at the corner of Union Avenue and Clinton Street, in 2019. Renovation work crews got quickly to their tasks, and the first floor of the building is now occupied by Wayfarer Coffee Lakeport, and The Laconia Daily Sun. The crews then turned their attention to the second floor, which will have seating for Wayfarer, and where the historic theater space is being brought back to its former glory.
Visitors to the open house will get a chance to see both the completed first floor, as well as the still-in-progress second floor. The event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, and those interested are encouraged to drop in any time during that time frame.
Karen Bassett, one of the owners of Wayfarer Coffee, said her company will be offering food and drink samples under a tent in the parking lot behind the building. Those who wish will be led on small group tours through The Daily Sun office, up to the second-floor theater, and then back down to the first floor through the Wayfarer space.
The tour won't include the third floor, which is where Everett plans to build a couple of residences.
“It’s going to be socially distanced,” Bassett said of the event. Attendees are asked to wear a mask, and a limited amount of people will be allowed into the food and drink tent. “It's important to know that we will be following CDC recommendations,” she added.
Perhaps the biggest attraction of the open house will be the chance to speak to Everett. The owner of the building will be present for a question-and-answer session, and to present architectural renderings of the finished project.
“Scott wants to share his vision,” Bassett said, inviting people to “stop by, go on a tour, grab a small bite to eat.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.