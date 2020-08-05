LACONIA — Plans by developer Scott Everett to build a block-long commercial and residential building on Elm Street – just off Lakeport Square – moved forward Tuesday when the Laconia Planning Board approved the overall concept.
That initial step sets the stage for the board to consider a more detailed site plan which will include specifics about utilities, storm drainage, and street and sidewalk improvements, Planning Director Dean Trefethen said Wednesday.
Everett's representative, Steve Smith, president of engineering firm Steven Smith & Associates, told the board that the goal is to have the foundation for the 29,500-square-foot building in place before winter sets in. Trefethen said he anticipated that the board would take up the plan again in two months.
The plan will also need to be reviewed by the city’s Technical Review Committee which will look at the building’s impact on water and sewer infrastructure, and the adequacy of the fire suppression system. The building will need to have a sprinkler system, Trefethen said.
Demolition permits for the buildings which will need to be torn down to make way for the new development have been issued. The Heritage Commission, which reviews requests to tear down buildings in the city that are more than 50 years old, is scheduled to consider the requests next Wednesday.
The building will have commercial/retail space on the ground floor and 17 residences on the upper two floors. It will be Everett's second major development in Lakeport. He is currently restoring the 138-year-old Lakeport Opera House in Lakeport Square, which includes The Laconia Daily Sun and Wayfarer Coffee Roasters as tenants.
Some apartments and retail space in the existing Elm Street buildings are still occupied. Trefethen said his office has been informed that Everett is assisting the existing tenants who need help relocating.
Court Street expansion
In other business, the board also gave final site plan approval to a proposal by Stafford Oil to expand one of its buildings and add parking at its office and vehicle maintenance and storage facility on Court Street. The plan involves acquiring two adjacent lots and tearing down the buildings that currently occupy them.
The Heritage Commission will also review plans to demolish those buildings next Wednesday, Trefethen said.
The Zoning Board of Adjustment previously granted a special exception to allow the business to expand its use.
