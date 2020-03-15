1. Is LRGH canceling any surgeries because of this?
As of this time, LRGHealthcare is not canceling any elective or non-urgent procedures or visits. In regions where community transmission of COVID-19 is more prevalent, some healthcare organizations have taken this step. However, LRGHealthcare is evaluating this question on a regular basis.
2. Has the hospital set up any new quarantine facilities on-site to segregate patients who may have the disease?
LRGHealthcare has not set up any quarantine facilities on-site at this time. If suspect COVID-19 patients arrive, we place them in isolation and use proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect staff and others. As part of our planning process, we have created plans to cohort COVID-19 patients, should the situation require it in the future.
3. How is the hospital handling requests from people who want to be tested for COVID-19, i.e. what is your criteria for ordering such a test?
We are following CDC and State of New Hampshire guidelines for testing suspect COVID-19 patients. Not all patients require testing, nor do they require hospital admission. For patients who are appropriate for COVID-19 testing, we have created a process where they will be tested directly from their cars in a restricted lot at Lakes Region General Hospital to reduce exposure to staff, patients and other community members. This is not a “drive-through” testing program which is being done in other parts of the country, however. This is only for patients with a valid Physician or Provider order for the test according to standard recommendations.
4. Are you able to do such tests on site, or do you take samples and send them off to the state's Public Health Laboratories?
Testing for COVID-19 is not performed on-site at LRGHealthcare facilities. All samples are taken at Lakes Region General Hospital and then sent to the New Hampshire Public Health laboratories.
5. What is the turnaround time for getting results back?
As with all State run tests, the turnaround time is typically 48 hours, but that may vary depending upon demand.
6. Is there enough availability of tests locally to deal with the situation now, or if it were to get worse?
At this point, we have enough tests to meet current demand based on the most recent testing guidelines. We have ordered more from the State to meet future demand should community transmission become more prevalent.
7. Is there enough treatment capacity, i.e. ventilators? How many ventilators does the hospital have?
The entire point of social distancing, quarantines and cancellation of events is to “flatten the curve”. In other words, to avoid or slow down the progression of disease to allow healthcare organizations to meet demand with available resources. We are confident, as long as the community takes these requirements seriously, that we have ample supplies and resources to meet the needs of our patients. The State of New Hampshire is compiling a list of resources state-wide and we are participating in that process. At this point, it appears that LRGHealthcare compares favorably to others.
8. How many people are hospitalized at LRGH with COVID-19?
LRGHealthcare cannot comment on a particular patient, situation or numbers of individuals treated. To date, we have not had any positive cases, though. Should that occur, we will coordinate our response and communication with representatives from the State of New Hampshire who have been providing certain information to the media and others.
9. Are visitors being allowed at the hospitals?
Out of an abundance of caution, LRGHealthcare will restrict all visitors to both Franklin Regional Hospital and Lakes Region General Hospital effective Noon, Sunday, March 15, 2020. In addition to this temporary visitation policy, we are suspending all community meetings held on premises, community education classes and community access to our cafeterias.
If you have a loved one who is critically ill and it is imperative that you see them, call 603-524-3211 to contact a hospital leadership representative on call. Requests will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
