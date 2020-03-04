LACONIA — Schools are advising students to follow good hygiene practices and urging those with flu-like symptoms to stay home, all in the hope of lessening the likelihood of schools being affected by the coronavirus.
Superintendent Steve Tucker told the Laconia School Board Tuesday that his office sent a letter home with students earlier in the day letting parents know “that we are taking measures to make sure our buildings are clean.”
“We want people to be aware that we are aware,” Tucker said.
That’s the message that the region’s largest healthcare provider is putting out as well.
“Our staff is ready for this, we train for this, and we can take care of them,” said Marge Kerns, vice-president for clinical services for LRGHealthcare, which operates Lakes Region General and Franklin Regional hospitals.
Two confirmed cases of coronavirus — or COVID-19 — have been reported in the state — both in the Lebanon-Hanover area. One person had just returned from a trip to Italy, and the second person had close contact with the first person soon afterward. Both patients are employees at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and are now under isolation. Italy is one of four countries where non-essential travel is being discouraged by the U.S. government.
Tucker participated in a conference call with state authorities Monday, along with Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattie and other municipal officials.
He said all schools received an intensive cleaning during last week’s school vacation, including disinfecting many surfaces with VitalOxide, a hospital-strength disinfectant.
In addition, school principals have been directed to keep track of students or school staff members who have or are planning to travel out of the country, and the countries on their itinerary.
Gilford School Superintendent Kirk Beitler said the district sent an advisory to parents on Sunday. The advisory contained the same sort of precautions as Laconia, but without any instruction to check with school administrators about past or future travel.
“It’s similar to any flu season,” Beitler said of the precautionary measures.
Gilford schools were thoroughly cleaned during the February vacation, but Beitler noted the cleaning was the same the schools have undergone during past February breaks.
The Shaker Regional School District, which serves Belmont, sent a letter to parents on Tuesday. In it, Superintendent Michael Tursi said health officials currently consider the risk of contracting coronavirus to be low. But Tursi's letter goes on to say that students or staff members who feel sick should stay home and that students should stay home for at least 24 hours "after the last signs of a fever without the use of a fever-reducing medicine."
Beitler acknowledged that news about the coronavirus has raised the public’s awareness, but he noted there are at present more cases of the regular flu in New Hampshire than there are of COVID-19.
Recognizing the heightened public interest, LRGHealthcare has revised the homepage of its website. It now displays a large banner across the top with a link to a page with the latest information and best practices for people to follow to minimize their chances of contracting the virus.
Dr. Frederick Jones, LRGHealthcare’s chief medical officer, said common-sense precautions can go a long way toward safeguarding against coronavirus.
“The things you do to prevent getting the flu remain important for this [disease],” he said. “Hand and cough hygiene is so important. It doesn’t require wearing a mask.”
Tucker and Beitler likewise emphasized the importance of hand-washing, saying students or school should staff stay home if they are sick, and that they cover their coughs with a sleeve or tissue.
Beattie said Fire Department EMTs will be wearing protective masks and goggles with any patient who is complaining of or exhibiting flu-like symptoms, just as they have during previous flu seasons. The one difference is that EMTs will be asking patients if they have recently traveled outside the country or been in close contact with someone who has.
Jones said the more information emergency room personnel have about a patient that is en route is helpful, but he said not everyone who may be coming down with coronavirus needs to be seen in an emergency room. Rather, he said, people who are feeling ill should contact the office of their regular doctor, describe their symptoms, and take whatever medicine the doctor recommends.
“If you are not feeling extraordinarily ill, reach out to your PCP. They will tell you what to do,” Jones said.
He said that, in many cases, the best treatment may be to “drink plenty of fluids and take Tylenol.” Patients who develop serious breathing problems may, however, need to be hospitalized.
Jones and Kerns said LRGHealthcare is in frequent contact with state and federal health officials to make sure they are passing on the best information to the patients and the public.
Though news reports about the increasing number of coronavirus cases have been dominating news, the outward behavior by members of the public does not seem to be changing.
“I don’t see much public reaction,” said Cynthia DeRoy, Belmont’s town clerk and tax collector, whose office deals with a constant flow of residents who are paying their tax bills, registering their motor vehicles, or registering to vote.
However, DeRoy said those in her office and other town departments are being more diligent about taking steps to keep the offices as germ-free as possible.
The staff regularly wipes down the counters with disinfecting wipes, and cleans their hands with sanitizing gel. In addition, custodians regularly spray handles, door knobs, or railings with disinfectant.
Kerns said providing healthcare workers and the public with up-to-date information is critical.
“Downplaying this or overplaying this are both bad,” she said.
