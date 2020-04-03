LACONIA — Lakes Region General Hospital is furloughing 500 full-time employees, LRGH President and CEO Kevin Donovan said Friday.
It will keep its emergency department, critical care and coronavirus treatment services open as it deals with the financial fallout of the pandemic, Mayor Andrew Hosmer confirmed based on information he received from the hospital.
Hosmer said this will be a major financial blow to the city and will have ripple effects through the local economy. LRGH is the largest employer in the Lakes Region.
“I think it will have a significant and detrimental impact to local economy,” Hosmer said. “These are 500 good-paying jobs, supporting families.
“This trickles down to not just those furloughed but to car dealerships, restaurants, dry cleaners.”
He said he is drafting a letter to state officials on behalf of the city asking the hospital be included in the $50 million in emergency aid to medical facilities announced recently by Gov. Chris Sununu.
Hosmer said he has also been in touch with New Hampshire’s congressional delegation, urging that promised federal emergency aid from a $2.2 trillion stimulus package for businesses and individuals be provided as soon as possible and not get bottle-necked in Washington.
The hospital was struggling with a high debt load and major revenue issues before the pandemic, which exacerbated its problems as elective surgeries and other profit-driving procedures had to be canceled to prepare for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.