LACONIA — A total of 1,741 people from Laconia filed unemployment claims from March 15 to April 11, or 22.4 percent of the local workforce, the highest percentage for larger cities and towns in New Hampshire, the Employment Security Department said.
In a news release, the department called this metric the “COVID-19 Affected Unemployment Rate.” It doesn’t count older unemployment claims or those who live here but filed in another state..
Meredith residents had 644 claims for a rate of 20.7 percent; Gilford, 735 or 20.2 percent; Belmont, 751 or 21 percent; Tilton, 421, or 22.9 percent.
The furlough of 600 employees from LRGHealthcare and workers off the job in the food service portion of the local tourist-oriented contributed to the relatively high local percentage.
Of all industries, individuals employed in eating and drinking establishments filed the most new claims for unemployment insurance across the state since March 15th (26,873).
Allan Beetle, an owner in Patrick’s Pub & Eatery in Gilford, said Monday he has about 15 employees working takeout orders, down from a staff of about 80 who worked there before restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed to stem disease transmission.
“I commend our staff for working in such a difficult situation and taking the safety precautions,” he said. “It is still challenging for all the people in the frontline.”
Mike Somers, president of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, said the $600 weekly unemployment supplement now being provided by the federal government can lead people not to return to work if and when there services are demanded. .
“Many of them are getting paid $1,000 to sit at home,” he said. “It’s hard to compete with that number.”
Statewide, between March 15th and April 11th, 125,232 new unemployment claims were filed with the Employment Security Department.
New Hampshire’s most populous municipalities had the most total claims, including 11,610 from Manchester, 6,246 from Nashua and 2,886 from Rochester.
