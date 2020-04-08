LACONIA — The last several days have been a whirlwind for Brittany Adams.
Last Friday, she found out she was being furloughed from her job as a licensed nursing assistant at Lakes Region General Hospital.
With a $1,275-a-month apartment and payments on a Jeep, she was concerned about her income, but more concerned about not getting to do the job she loves.
Then, on Tuesday, she received a brief message that her furlough was over. Even without knowing the details, she said she was glad she can return to a fulfilling job, helping patients and serving the community.
“I’m all excited,” she said. “Talk about answered prayers. Life is good.”
Adams, 31, was one of about 600 people who received word Friday that they were being furloughed for up to four months from LRGHealthcare as it struggles to cope with the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Donovan, LRGH president and chief executive officer, said there is no broad effort to bring back furloughed employees at this time, but periodically some may be called back as the need arises.
The state is providing $5.25 million to LRGHealthcare so it can keep its doors open with reduced staff.
Donovan said his organization was grateful for the support, which came from a $50 million fund and hundreds of organizations are looking for relief.
In addition to the furlough, he said many staff members are seeing their compensation reduced as they are working shorter hours. The senior team at LRGH has also taken a 20 percent pay reduction and management employees have been furloughed at the same percentage as other workers, Donovan said.
The hospital, already in a precarious financial position, lost much of its ongoing revenue when it had to cancel elective procedures to get ready for a predicted surge in coronavirus patients.
Adams works in the orthopedics unit.
“I do everything from helping people to the bathroom to helping with daily care needs, like a bed bath or tooth care,” she said. “Everything from simple stuff to removing catheter bags, emptying drains.”
She understood that fewer employees were needed when elective procedures were canceled and various departments were closed, but still her furlough came as a shock.
“I thought I was an essential employee,” she said. “I spent all day crying when I heard.”
Adams has worked at LRGH for three years. She said that the job has been a blessing and that she particularly appreciates the way people work together as a cohesive team.
She loves the hospital, her co-workers, the patients and her boss.
“We all work together for the benefit of patients,” she said. “There are nurses cleaning bathrooms, people willing to go above and beyond to help each other.”
“When I go to work I have a sense of importance — there is something important that I'm meant to be doing,” Adams said. “I have my calling, going to work, fulfilling needs for other people and I have a sense of purpose.”
Before Adams got the news that she would be returning to work, she felt a loss of purpose and a sense of discouragement.
Adams, who lives with her father, was trying to stay positive and set about on a plan to take a physical and mental break while pursuing hobbies like fishing and shooting.
She said she shared her story because she felt she might be a positive influence on others who were going through a similar situation.
Another furloughed LRGH employee, registered nurse Marilyn Ireland, said she wanted to share her story to clear up misconceptions some have about the hospital.
Ireland has worked in nursing for more than 40 years, but has only worked at LRGH since last September.
“I have already grown to love it very much,” she said.
Ireland, who works in the hospital’s quality department, said that she is “shocked and appalled” when she sees negative social media comments about the hospital.
Having worked at several other hospitals, she said LRGH doesn’t deserve the criticism some levy against it.
“LRGH is not the best and it’s not the worst,” she said. “I don't bear any grudge against the hospital for furloughing me.
“I know why it was necessary. We’ve been in difficult financial straits, but it isn’t just LRGH. This is just the icing on the cake that tipped us over the edge, but others in the state are suffering as well.
“It’s a death sentence to some places, I hope not for LRGH.”
Ireland said she has an important job in monitoring quality metrics and working toward improvements.
“I want to make that contribution as a member of this community in the Lakes Region to build a better health system in this community,” she said.
“Of course it feels sad to be on furlough. I’m hopeful that I can be part of the rebuilding. The Lakes Region needs this organization as a hospital. Where are people to go otherwise?”
At her stage in her career, she will be able to absorb a furlough financially.
“But obviously for a lot of folks at the hospital, this is going to be a real hardship, especially if this is a 120-day furlough,” Ireland said. “A lot of staff live paycheck to paycheck. That’s the heartbreaker for me. It’s tough to see this happen.”
She wishes people would be more understanding about what the hospital is going through.
“This isn’t the best day for LRGH, but I really believe we can turn it around,” Ireland said. “There’s always people who mutter about their jobs but in their heart they love their job and would be devastated to lose it.
“And it’s not just because of a paycheck. Jobs are part of your social being and you would be devastated to lose your job, not just because of the paycheck.”
She worked from home for a time before the furlough was announced.
“I said to my boss, ‘I always wanted to work from home, but now, at home, I miss my peeps.’
“It’s very fulfilling to go to work and be with your work family and the community.”
