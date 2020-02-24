MEREDITH — Local volunteers with the Citizens Climate Lobby, a national nonpartisan grassroots organization, will give a presentation on the Carbon Fee and Dividend approach to address carbon pollution on Tuesday, March 3, at 6 p.m. in the Meredith Public Library.
The presentation is in advance of the March 11 Town Meeting when Meredith residents will have the opportunity to pass a resolution telling Congress that Meredith wants them to use this approach.
“When pollution is free, we get too much of it. Putting a price on pollution is the most cost-effective way to reduce it because it employs market forces to do the work,” says Rick DeMark, a volunteer with the Citizens Climate Lobby and advocate for the Warrant Article Resolution.
DeMark added, “Nearly all U.S. economists support this approach because it directly addresses the energy market’s failure to account for the costly impacts of climate pollution from fossil fuels that are currently free. Forty-six countries have already put a price on carbon emissions from fossil fuels, including Canada, who is using this cash-back approach. This strategy is highly effective at reducing greenhouse gas pollution. Producers and then consumers will be incentivized to make clean energy choices simply based on price. This carbon fee and dividend policy will reduce climate pollution by 40% in 12 years and 90% in 30.
People interested in the Carbon Fee and Dividend approach will have an opportunity to learn more at carboncashback.org.
