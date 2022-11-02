LACONIA — Radio stations of the Lakes Region did quite well at this year's 2022 Granite Mike awards, hosted each year by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters.

104.9 The Hawk's Zack Derby won Air Personality of the Year, Lakes 101.5 FM won Public Service Campaign of the Year for their work on the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, 104.9 The Hawk won Station of the Year and Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro won Broadcaster of the Year.

