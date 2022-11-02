LACONIA — Radio stations of the Lakes Region did quite well at this year's 2022 Granite Mike awards, hosted each year by the New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters.
104.9 The Hawk's Zack Derby won Air Personality of the Year, Lakes 101.5 FM won Public Service Campaign of the Year for their work on the Greater Lakes Region Children's Auction, 104.9 The Hawk won Station of the Year and Konrad Kayne of WLKZ FM in Wolfeboro won Broadcaster of the Year.
“He had no idea he was nominated,” Derby said of Kayne. Winners “have no idea they're nominated until the videos roll. They do their best to keep it hidden from them. It's a cool thing to get someone recognized for their years or decades of work.”
“It's a great time for local broadcasters to listen to other stations and what they're doing and also celebrate them,” said Tracy Caruso, executive director of the NHAB. “Broadcasting, especially in a state like ours, is a small industry. When you walk into a broadcasting space, chances are 75% of those people have worked together at one time or another.”
“It was a very good year for Lakes Media, for both radio stations and the entire crew,” Derby reflected. “It's great for them to be recognized for the dedication they have to the local community and to the local organizations.”
Caruso expressed excitement at the success of smaller stations this year due to their foundational role in the industry.
“I always think that's great. The majority of personalities out here, none of us started on a big station,” Caruso said. “We all started on a small AM station in a house somewhere or basement of a church and worked our way up. Every single person in that room knows what it's like to work your tail off just a bit harder when you're a small station.”
Due to the small size of broadcast communities throughout the nation, selection for the Granite Mikes is conducted outside of the state. Each state in the union has its own association consisting of volunteer judges. The judges then receive submissions from another state's association to keep things fair.
“We are judged by peers, just not in the state,” Derby explained. “They cover a lot of different categories: PR, talk, documentary, feature, newscast, on-air personalities, promotions and station of the year.”
This year, judges from the state of Montana handed out the Granite Mikes.
“I have no say in who wins," Caruso said. “It is nice to see some of the smaller stations that are winning some of the bigger awards. It's like the Little Train That Could.”
Little stations, Caruso says, hold a special place in the media landscape in local communities.
“We hear turmoil, angst and anger from the national media. You're not going to get the same with local radio, TV and local print,” Caruso said. “It's people you know, locations that you've been to, so you're able to relate to the story so much more. It's what's happening on Main Street. You're gonna get the most local, most accurate and most timely information from your free radio station. You can't really argue with that.”
As anyone in the media industry knows, it's not just the writers, on-air voices and talking heads that make things happen. Behind every station, paper and news desk are a slew of essential yet rarely seen professionals.
“Not all the [awards] are personality-based,” Caruso said. "Some are production, sales, there's some nice awards given just for salespeople because they work their butts off and they need the recognition. It's hard work, especially today where broadcasters, journalists and media folks in general are having to defend themselves, which is unfortunate. But they continue to do a good job.”
