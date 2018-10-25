LACONIA — Laconia police responded to 87 calls for service during the 48-hour period ending at noon Thursday.
Five people were arrested.
Kenneth E. Brunelle, 57, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Michael E. Noonan, 42, of 8624 Dorcey St., in Spring Hill, Florida, was arrested on a warrant.
Wayne E. Otis, 51, no fixed address, was arrested on a warrant.
Troy R. Fugere, 49, of 18 Dearborn St., in Franklin, was arrested for drinking in public.
Robert J. Moody, 49, of 522 Endicott Street North, in Laconia, was arrested for driving an uninspected vehicle, and driving without a valid license.
Officers made 10 traffic stops.
A traffic accident on Meredith Center Road at Lane Road was investigated.
Motor vehicle thefts were reported on Main Street, Anthony Drive, and Spruce Street.
Police investigated reports of thefts at McDonald’s, Walgreens, and Vista Foods.
A report of criminal trespass at Vista Foods was investigated.
Two reports of criminal threatening were investigated.
Police dealt with a report of disorderly conduct at Laconia High School, and disturbances at Estates Circle, Sunrise Towers, Veterans Square, Blueberry Lane and near Busy Corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.