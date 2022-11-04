LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony.

Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of newer officers, and Marsh's essential behind-the-scenes role for the department.

