Laconia Police Officer of the Year Michael Dempsey, left, stands with Civilian Employee of the Year Lori Marsh during the 2022 Laconia Police Award Ceremony Thursday night. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Officer Michael Dempsey, left, receives the 2022 Officer of the Year Award from Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield on Thursday evening during an awards ceremony at the Lakeport Opera House. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony.
Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of newer officers, and Marsh's essential behind-the-scenes role for the department.
The ceremony was held at the Lakeport Opera House. The following officers received letters of commendation:
Sgt. Robert Cameron
Sgt. Michelle Cardinal
Det. Jonathan Howe
Det. Kendra Neri
Patrol Officer Tyler Babineau
Det. Erik A. Benoit
Patrol Officer Kira Goodheart
Patrol Officer John Skehan
Patrol Officer Michael Cleary
Patrol Officer Karlyn Brown
Patrol Officer Maria Zelez
Dispatcher Timothy Brunelle
The following officer received letters of recognition for long-term service:
