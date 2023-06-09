06-10Wheelie

Roaring In: a biker performs a wheelie at the Weirs less than 24 hours before the official start of the 100th Laconia Motorcycle Week. Many vendors were already up and running, selling T-shirts, sunglasses, melee weapons and leather goods along the world-famous strip. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

Laconia Motorcycle Week celebrates its 100th rally this year with an action-packed week of rides, races and events. The world’s oldest motorcycle rally is Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 18.

Rally Headquarters is open daily, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at Weirs Beach.

