Laconia Motorcycle Week celebrates its 100th rally this year with an action-packed week of rides, races and events. The world’s oldest motorcycle rally is Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 18.
Rally Headquarters is open daily, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. at Weirs Beach.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
8 a.m., 17th Annual Peter Makris Memorial Ride at Naswa Resort. naswa.com/PMMR.
8 a.m., USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships and Harley vs. Indian Wars at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
8 a.m., Top Cop Motorcycle Skills Challenge at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
11 a.m., Sport Bikes Only Bike Show at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
10 p.m., Fireworks at Weirs Beach.
SUNDAY, JUNE 11
8 a.m., USCRA FIM North American Vintage Championships and Harley vs. Indian Wars at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
8 a.m., Top Cop Motorcycle Skills Challenge at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
10:30 a.m., AMA Gypsy Tour to the Northeast Motor Sports Museum and NHMS for the USCRA FIM North American Vintage Races from Rally Headquarters.
MONDAY, JUNE 12
10:30 a.m., Pet Run Ride: Mae-West Memorial Ride from Rally Headquarters.
7:30 p.m., “Check Twice” Tribute to Longtime Motorcyclists at The Looney Bin.
TUESDAY, JUNE 13
9 a.m., Benefit Ride to the Racetrack from Laconia Harley-Davidson.
10 a.m., FXR & DYNA Bike Show at High Octane Saloon.
10:30 a.m., Tower Street Hill Climb Expo presented by United States Classic Racing Association.
10:30 a.m. Gypsy Tour to Bentley’s Saloon from Rally Headquarters.
11 a.m. Bagger & Vintage Motorcycle Show at Weirs Beach Drive-In.
3 p.m. All Out Bike Show at High Octane Saloon.
4:30 p.m., M/S Mount Washington Cruise around Lake Winnipesaukee from Weirs Beach Boardwalk.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14
9 a.m. Gunstock Amateur Hill Climb & Ride-In Bike Show at Gunstock Mountain Resort. gunstock.com/camping/summer-camping/bike-week-camping.
9 a.m., Penguin Racing School at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. nhms.com.
10 a.m., Sport Bikes Only Bike Show at High Octane Saloon.
10:30 a.m., Covered Bridge Gypsy Tour from Rally Headquarters.
11 a.m., All Makes and Models Bike Show at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
6 p.m., 100th Rally Anniversary Celebration at Naswa Resort.
10 p.m., Fireworks at Weirs Beach.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
9 a.m., Penguin Racing School at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. nhms.com.
9:30 a.m., Antique Motorcycle Show at Mystic Meadows.
9:30 a.m., Ride-In Bike Show at Bentley’s Saloon.
10 a.m., Vintage, Antique, Trikes & Sidecars Show at High Octane Saloon.
11 a.m, Custom Bike Show at Historic Train Station downtown.
1 p.m, Slow Race & MC Rodeo at Historic Train Station downtown. 603-455-0458.
1:30 p.m., Burrito Eating Contest at Burrito Me.
5 p.m., 30th Annual POW/MIA Freedom Ride and 35th Anniversary of the Vigil from Winnipesaukee Crossing.
6 p.m., NazBar Tattoo Contest at Naswa Resort. 603-455-0458.
FRIDAY, JUNE 16
8 a.m., Swap Meet at Opechee Park.
8 a.m., NorthEast Motorcycle Road Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
10 a.m., Shovelheard Bike Show at High Octane Saloon.
11 a.m., Bike Blessing by the Christian Motorcyclist Association at Opechee Park.
11 a.m., 18th Annual City of Laconia Bike Show & Motorcycle Rodeo Games and Skill Contests at Opechee Park. 603-455-0458.
6 p.m., Best of the Bikers Pool Tournament Finals at Granite State Music Hall.
10 p.m., Fireworks at Weirs Beach.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
8 a.m., 100th annual Loudon Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. nhms.com.
11 a.m.. Chopper Bike Show at Weirs Beach Drive-In. 603-455-0458.
11 a.m. Newfound Country Store Rider Appreciation Day.
11:30 a.m., 9th Annual Burnout Competition at Iron Tails Saloon.
1 p.m., Miss Bentley's Pin-Up Contest at Bentley's Saloon.
2 p.m., CHOPPER Bike Show & Women’s Kickstart Competition at High Octane Saloon.
7 p.m., Miss High Octane Saloon Contest at High Octane Saloon.
10 p.m., Fireworks at Weirs Beach.
SUNDAY, JUNE 18
100th annual Loudon Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. 8 a.m. nhms.com.
For more information, visit laconiamcweek.com, email info@laconiamcweek.com or call 603-366-2000.
To plan ahead for year, save the date for June 8-16, 2024.
