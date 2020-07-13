LACONIA — The Laconia Public Library will reopen its main building to the public starting today at 9 a.m., the head of the Library Trustees reported Monday.
There will be restrictions, however, according to Trustee Chair Jon Moriarty.
Patrons’ visits will be limited to 45 minutes. In addition, visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and practice 6-foot social distancing.
The reopening protocols were approved at a special Trustees meeting late Monday afternoon, Moriarty said.
The library’s interior has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 emergency began in late March. However, patrons have been able to borrow books and other material through a curbside pickup service.
Library hours will be reduced for the foreseeable future.
The schedule is: Mondays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays, curbside pickup only; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thirteen of the library’s 14 online computer stations will be available for use, as will the photocopier, printer, and periodicals.
In preparation for the reopening, all upholstered furniture has been removed.
“We are using furniture with hard, cleanable surfaces,” Moriarty said.
The Children’s Room will be open, but story times and other activities will continue to be conducted strictly online.
Other normal onsite programs will not be held, or will be offered online. The library’s meeting rooms will not be available for use.
The curbside pickup service which allows patrons to reserve books and audio-visual material through the library’s website – and then pick it up outside the main library entrance at a specified time – will continue, Moriarty said.
