The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, July 10 - Friday, July 17
Chapter 30 – Chapter 32
Oh my gosh. “The alarm swept from lip to lip, from group to group, from street to street, and within five minutes the bells were wildly clanging and the whole town was up!” Tom and Becky are missing. As our two young friends remain trapped in the cave we read with worry to learn if they will be discovered. The town is sad and forlorn. Mrs. Thatcher has become ill and Aunt Polly’s gray hair has turned white. They are desolate. Until the our young friends are discovered, brought to safety and a celebration engulfs the town. At the end of Chapter 32 Tom “turns white as a sheet” when he learns that the cave has been sealed with a “big door sheathed with boiler iron and triple locked.” Why? You’ll see and we’ll learn more in Chapter 33.
Chapter 30:
A few words to add to our vocabulary: “follered them”, “goose” (as describes Huck), “Sabbath School”.
Chapter 31:
When Becky tells Tom “I am so hungry” what does he find in his pocket?
What does Tom use to find his way out of the cave?
Chapter 32:
How many days did Tom and Becky spend in the cave? How many days were they bedridden?
Why is water thrown into’s Tom’s face? Where is Injun Joe?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Take a second look at bats this week with Prescott Farm. Did you know that one bat could eat up to 1,500 mosquitoes in one night? Learn how to play "Bat and Moth," a few fun facts, and why you should not be afraid of bats, like Becky and Tom were in this week's reading!
Special Content:
