LACONIA — Students at Lakes Region Community College will experience a mix of in-class and remote learning when the fall semester begins in two months, according to the college’s president.
“We have a task force that is putting together the plan for a combination of face-to-face and remote classes,” Larissa Baia said.
Courses which rely heavily on lab sessions, such as automotive technology, emergency medical services, and culinary arts, will have all their classes at the Prescott Hill campus. For the more academic subjects, some will be taught on campus, but others will continue to be online, Baia explained.
The task force is due to complete its work early next week, and Baia said the plan will be announced shortly afterward.
The college shifted to remote learning for most of its classes in March when the COVID crisis hit. Lab sessions, however, continued on campus — but with fewer students at any one time — in programs like electrical systems, nursing and automotive technology.
Baia said student housing in nearby apartments will be available when the semester begins, but with lower occupancy.
Because the college’s buildings have been closed for three months now, except for certain laboratory-based courses, LRCC has been unable to hold face-to-face events like open houses, which help to recruit students.
Consequently, enrollment projections are off. Baia said the number of students who have signed up so far for the fall semester is 20 percent lower than the number who had enrolled by this time last year.
“However, once we reopen the campus that will generate enrollment,” Baia said.
Typically, more than 800 students attend LRCC during the fall and spring semesters.
