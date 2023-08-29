Jeeps

Jeeps line up at the site of a future Easterseals NH Military and Veterans Campus in Franklin on Saturday before a caravan parade to Ossipee. (Courtesy photo/Paige Rocha)

A patriotic caravan of about 55 Jeeps journeyed from Franklin to Ossipee the  morning of Aug. 19, raising money and awareness for New Hampshire’s veterans.

The sixth annual Jeepin’4Vets event raised $4,100 for Easterseals New Hampshire, a nonprofit that provides services to seniors, people with disabilities and veterans. The fundraiser benefits the Easterseals NH program Veterans Count, dedicated to supporting Granite State service members, veterans and their families with financial assistance and other services.

