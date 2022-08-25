Sheriff candidates

Mike MacFadzen, left, is running for Belknap County Sheriff against incumbent Bill Wright.

LACONIA — The race for Belknap County Sheriff has just two contenders. Incumbent and first-term sheriff Bill Wright is defending his office against Mike MacFadzen, the current head of the county’s restorative justice program. Both are Republicans with long careers in local law enforcement, and both say they are seeking change within the department.

Wright stated in an interview he’s wanted to be sheriff since 2016, when he made his first run for office. Before winning the position in 2020, Wright worked as a detective, deputy, and sergeant in the sheriff's department for 17 years. Transparency, efficiency and community outreach are his key platforms.

