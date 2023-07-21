MEREDITH CENTER — As someone who had national attention for four years, former Vice President Mike Pence has an advantage over most of the crowded Republican field of presidential hopefuls. That advantage hasn’t translated to potential votes yet, according to polls, but it did likely factor into why so many people filled the Wicwas Grange Hall on Thursday night to see him in action.

Roughly 80 people filled all the folding chairs, and stood along the outside of the meeting room. The evening was warm, and so was the reception for Pence. The former member of Congress and governor of Indiana has some ground to cover as he tours New Hampshire, though, as voters seem more curious about him than excited. A Yahoo News poll released Friday shows him in a three-way tie with Vivek Ramaswamy and Nikki Haley, each with 3% of support. Meanwhile, Donald Trump commanded 48%, and second place was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 23%.

