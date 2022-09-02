The Diploma of Distinction program was created in spring 2019 to recognize students who have been “purposeful” in planning their education. Designed to recognize and reward student successes that exceed the minimum requirements of the 26-credit diploma, the program celebrates the academic achievements of the lifelong learner and is an important reflection of our district’s vision and values. The framework for the program rests firmly on and embodies Laconia School District’s Portrait of the Graduate and Sachem PRIDE expectations. It celebrates students' abilities to develop important skills that support career and life readiness through its “passion project” and “Sachem legacy." The Diploma of Distinction recognizes the goals and ideas that inspire students to explore their natural ability to learn and grow.
- By LISA HINDS, 6-12 academic coordinator for teaching and learning, Laconia School District
There are as many definitions for academic achievement as there are institutions of education. We celebrate test scores, class rank and valedictorians. There are presidential scholars, scholar athletes, honor rolls, honor societies, dean's lists, and president's lists, all rightfully recognizing our highest performing students. If we truly believe that the purpose of our education system is to produce adults whose aim is to be successful, with productive lives full of passion and potential, then what we need to celebrate is the lifelong learner. Laconia High School does that through its Diploma of Distinction.
