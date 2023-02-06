GILFORD — Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation tentatively declared ice-in on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, but says it’s far from safe for recreation.
“It’s pretty much all the Broads, the entrance to Meredith Bay, Center Harbor, out by Bear Island, it’s very translucent,” Emerson said. “If I can see through it, it’s probably less than 2 inches thick.”
High winds could break up that thin layer, but if temperatures continue to drop, there's a chance the sitting water on the ice will freeze and strengthen it.
Emerson commonly calls ice-in around the second or third week of January, but this year’s high temperatures have drastically delayed the freeze. The high temperatures have impacted farmers and recreational activities both on and off the lake. Some smaller bodies of water, like Lake Opechee, appeared to be frozen Monday, but it looks like this coming weekend’s anglers will have to get creative, and those looking to ice skate will have much smaller rinks until temperatures get lower. Until then, Emerson stresses caution.
“Every time we call ice-in, it doesn’t mean it's safe to go out,” Emerson said. “In this case it’s really not safe to go out.”
The last time the lake failed to freeze over was in 2001, according to Emerson, who added that subzero temperatures like those seen this past weekend are essential to the process.
“We need to keep the cold air to it to have recreation there. If we get snow on top of the ice, that’ll insulate it from freezing any more,” Emerson said. “The water underneath is not frozen, that will act as a heating blanket. The water will start eroding from the bottom side up.”
While Lake Winnipesaukee is far from completely frozen, Emerson said some of the smaller lakes in the region might be able to support winter activities.
“Looking at Winnisquam, Paugus Bay, the other lakes are opaque,” Emerson said. “There’s probably 6 inches of ice out there, might be able to skate or take snowmobiles or ice shanties out, but I wouldn’t take a car out there.”
