GILFORD — Dave Emerson of Emerson Aviation tentatively declared ice-in on Lake Winnipesaukee on Sunday, but says it’s far from safe for recreation.

“It’s pretty much all the Broads, the entrance to Meredith Bay, Center Harbor, out by Bear Island, it’s very translucent,” Emerson said. “If I can see through it, it’s probably less than 2 inches thick.”

No new normal: Warm winters pressure farmers
Hockey players, ice fishers, sled dogs all hoping for winter to arrive
With patience, camaraderie, snowmobilers weather the lack of storms

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.