When shoulder season seems to stretch on indefinitely, and the typical New Hampshire snowy winter arrives with a whimper, skiers and riders can make do with artificially-made snow to get in their winter recreation. Snowmobilers, on the other hand, must make do with patience.

Unlike ski areas, “we depend on natural snowfall over a large area,” said Dan Gould, executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, based in Tilton. 

