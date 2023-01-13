For generations, winter fun in the Lakes Region has meant playing on snow and ice. However, those traditional pastimes can only take place if the region has traditional winter conditions, which aren't as reliable as they might have been.
Even though this winter is getting off to a mild start, the organizers of three of the most anticipated events — The New England Pond Hockey Classic, the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, and The Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby — say they are sticking to their plans, and praying for cold.
Pond hockey
“I think it’s no secret that it hasn’t been a traditional winter here in the Lakes Region, anywhere in the Northeast, really,” said Scott Crowder, founder of the New England Pond Hockey Classic. His grassroots hockey tournament, typically on the ice of Meredith Bay and in its 14th year, has grown to attract more than 275 teams, who will come to play games in open air and on natural ice Feb. 3-5.
Given what he has riding on it, few pay as close attention to the formation of ice in January as Crowder does.
“We don’t have the ice that we would historically have on Meredith Bay at this point,” Crowder said.
“What we’ve experienced to date, what the long-range forecasts are predicting, I’d be hard pressed to say that Meredith Bay could host the event by the time we want to host it.”
Crowder and his crew are currently running what he called “parallel planning tracks.” They have plans to implement if a sudden cold snap creates the necessary ice on Meredith Bay, but he said the greater likelihood is that the two dozen-plus rinks needed for the tournament will be created on Lake Waukewan, a smaller water body in Meredith that freezes faster, and where the tournament has had to be held twice before.
The tournament was held on Meredith Bay last year, but it was curtailed because a sudden warm-up made the top layer of ice on the bay too soft for skates.
“I was hopeful that [after] getting through the pandemic, and what we went through last year, that we would be given an easier pass this year,” said Crowder, who quickly added that it’s “amazing” to have a nearby backup on Waukewan. He said he’s been out on Waukewan’s ice, drilling to measure its thickness, and is confident that he can host the event there if necessary.
Waukewan allows for the same hockey experience for the players, but a host of new complications for the organizers. It’s the town’s water supply, so there’s a lot that Crowder can’t do on Waukewan’s ice that he can on Meredith Bay. Much of the non-game activity will instead be moved to the parking lot of the gracious LaValley Building Supply, across the street from Waukewan. There also isn’t any parking nearby, so Crowder will have to arrange for remote parking lots and shuttles to transport players and fans to the action.
“It’s a different event, but at least we get these pond hockey fanatics into the Lakes Region and show them a good weekend,” Crowder said.
Fishing derby
Up next on the calendar, and also closely associated with Meredith Bay, is the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, which is slated to take place Feb. 11-12.
The Ice Fishing Derby lures hard-water anglers who are attracted by $50,000 in prizes, awarded through random drawings as well as won by those who catch the biggest fish among seven species, from perch to lake trout.
Bill Golden, Meredith Rotary Club member and chair of the derby committee, said money raised by the event — nearly $3 million over the course of its history — flows back into the community through scholarships, community projects and contributions to the state’s Fish and Game Department.
Lake Winnipesaukee might be fluid right now, said Golden, but there’s plenty of time for things to freeze in the coming weeks.
“As we all know, it ebbs and flows. This will be our 44th year, we’ve never canceled a derby. Over those years, we’ve had late starts with ice, but come Feb. 11 and 12, we’ll be in pretty good shape,” Golden said.
Even if Winnipesaukee doesn’t completely freeze over, which has happened in recent memory, Golden noted that the derby can be entered by anglers fishing on any public water body in the state. Indeed, two of last year’s winning fish were caught in Lake Winnisquam and Stump Pond. He noted that some smaller lakes and ponds are already frozen enough for fishing.
“It’s a really cool, unique thing about New Hampshire. It’s what we do up here, you’d better embrace the winter,” Golden said about cold weather recreation.
“We know Mother Nature’s going to whip up her frenzy, and we’ll freeze and have another great, successful derby.”
Those who wish to buy their tickets online, or gather more information about the derby, should visit icefishingnh.com, Golden said.
Sled dog championship
More than twice as old as the ice fishing derby, the Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby dates back to 1929. Leonhard Seppala won the first race, part of the chain of mushers who famously delivered a load of diphtheria antitoxin across 674 miles of Alaskan snow and ice to save the remote town of Nome in 1925.
Jim Lyman, whose grandparents organized those first races, now is part of the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club that keeps the tradition going. Doing so isn’t for the faint of heart — last year warm conditions caused the championship to be cancelled after two days of racing, but that’s better than some recent years, when conditions never allowed for racing at all.
This year’s championship, which will be contested by local teams as well as many from Canada, is scheduled for Feb. 17-19. A fundraising auction is scheduled for Jan. 18 at Laconia Country Club.
Lyman is hoping that conditions will turn colder and snowier, and soon. One big snowfall isn’t enough. He said good racing conditions require a sequence of three meteorological events.
“You need a foot, a foot-and-a-half to establish a base. Then you need some cold weather, and some support snow after that,” Lyman said. This year started out with some good snow, then it all melted, he said.
“Thank God we’re still six weeks out, we need to get some winter here.”
The Sled Dog Club can’t make snow, so the best they can do is remain optimistic as they watch the skies. The event remains popular among mushers, and for spectators.
“I do remember when we were kids, there was a lot more snow than there is now,” Lyman said.
“I hope, for all the other events in our area, ice fishing and pond hockey, they need some cold weather, too.”
Waiting for winter
At the Tackle Shack, a fishing and hunting store in Meredith, owner Dale Sandy said his ice fishing business is slower than it would be if the larger water bodies were frozen.
“We had a later start last year, too,” Sandy said. Once the big lake freezes, his winter fishing traffic will pick up, but it only lasts for as long as the ice does.
“Business has always been there for us, it’s just not as long of a season.”
Sandy is still optimistic. His spirits are buoyed by the enduring passion that ice fishers have for the sport, and for the surge that all outdoor pursuits — ice fishing included — saw during the pandemic. A lot of that new interest came from young people, and Sandy said most exciting for him was the number of young females, historically underrepresented in ice fishing, who he saw come through his door.
He said he’d like for those new to the sport to develop a habit.
“If you have a tough year, people give up if there’s not the excitement,” Sandy said. “But even if they keep 10%, that’s still a good number.”
Winter tourism overall has been healthy, said Amy Landers, director of the Lakes Region Tourism Association.
“Per-person spending is still up, whether it’s at attractions, restaurants or lodges,” Landers said. Tax-free shopping, and the state’s winery and brewery trails, continue to attract business. Though there have been some warm day temperatures, she said nights have been cold enough for ski areas to make snow. Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford is reporting that 30 of its 49 trails are open, and 131 of its 227 acres, which has supported early-winter skiing. Though, she noted, cross-country skiing conditions are thin.
The next step for the local tourism industry is the events, Landers said, and those require winter conditions.
“We’re hoping for some cold nights to get that lake frozen, that’s the big hope now,” Landers said.
For lakeside towns, there’s a direct correlation between a frozen Winnipesaukee and a busier economy.
“That’s a huge benefit to business owners,” Mike Griffin, executive director of the Greater Meredith Program, said about activities such as pond hockey and ice fishing. “It does a lot for our restaurants and lodging, our Main Street merchants, as well.”
The traditions these events represent have their own value, Griffin said, and are part of the Lakes Region’s quality of life. There aren’t many places that have a pond hockey tournament, ice fishing derby and sled dog world championship, all on consecutive weekends.
“It’s nice for our residents to have those kind of winter events to look forward to,” Griffin said.
It’s reasonable to expect that winters such as these, where people are waiting for the snow and ice to come, will be normal, said Bree Rossiter, conservation program manager for the Lake Winnipesaukee Association. She said the state has recorded ice-out dates for the past decade occurring earlier than in the preceding century.
“Lakes are widely known to be sentinels of climate change as they can provide information about the effects within the lake and on the surrounding landscape. Over the last century, NH has lost 21 days of annual snow cover, annual temps have increased by three degrees, and ice out is earlier in the winter season,” Rositer wrote in an email.
She noted that NOAA’s 2022 NH State Climate Summary stated that “warming has increased more in the winter than in any other season and future winter warming will have a large effect on snowfall and snow cover.”
Currently, Rossiter wrote, most of Belknap County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions for this time of year. These changes have an effect on ecology as well as recreation and tourism, she said.
While there isn’t much long-term data for local water bodies, she said that studies from other parts of the world show that earlier ice out corresponds with increased biological growth.
“The formation and duration of ice cover on our lakes are dependent on climatic factors such as air temp, cloud cover, wind, heavy rains, and snowmelt. Changes in air temperature and decreased ice cover can increase water temperature and sunlight penetration,” Rossiter wrote.
“These changes can affect the life cycles of aquatic species, potentially altering their habitat, reproduction, food sources and oxygen availability. Less ice cover ultimately leads to a longer open water season, which can also impact cyanobacteria growth and lake turnover.”
