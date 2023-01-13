For generations, winter fun in the Lakes Region has meant playing on snow and ice. However, those traditional pastimes can only take place if the region has traditional winter conditions, which aren't as reliable as they might have been.

Even though this winter is getting off to a mild start, the organizers of three of the most anticipated events — The New England Pond Hockey Classic, the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, and The Laconia World Championship Sled Dog Derby — say they are sticking to their plans, and praying for cold.

