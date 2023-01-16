Erratic and warm temperatures are throwing wrenches into all sorts of gears in the Lakes Region this winter. Snowmobilers have had to delay their recreational season, and the still-thawed Lake Winnipesaukee is jeopardizing plans for major winter events like the Ice Fishing Derby and Pond Hockey Classic.

With patience, camaraderie, snowmobilers weather the lack of storms

For farmers in Belknap County, increasingly unpredictable weather patterns and warmer temperatures are forcing more and more adaptation, and strain, on their already difficult profession.

Hockey players, ice fishers, sled dogs all hoping for winter to arrive

