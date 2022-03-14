LACONIA — Kevin Donovan, who has played a pivotal role in the operation of hospitals in Laconia and Franklin for six years, is stepping down, it was announced Monday.
Donovan is leaving his position as chief administrative officer of Concord Hospital-Laconia and Concord Hospital-Franklin “to pursue other professional opportunities,” an announcement released by Concord Hospital Health System stated.
Donovan came to the area in June 2016, to take over as president and chief executive officer of LRGHealthcare which operated Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Regional Hospital, both of which were in serious financial trouble at the time, and ultimately filed for bankruptcy protection.
After Concord Hospital Health System acquired LRGHealthcare last spring, Donovan was made chief administrative officer of the Laconia and Franklin facilities, answering to Robert P. Steigmeyer, Concord Hospital president and CEO.
In announcing his decision to move on, Donovan said, “I joined LRGHealthcare as president and CEO six years ago with a stated goal to preserve healthcare for the Lakes and Three Rivers regions. Essential to that work was the identification of a quality, well-respected partner to enhance value, expertise and healthcare services locally. I leave knowing the communities will be well-served by the Concord Hospital health system.”
Laconia Mayor Andrew Hosmer praised Donovan’s leadership and said he was sad that he would be leaving.
“He wanted to make sure that the hospital was not just viable, but that it could thrive,” Hosmer said Monday afternoon. “He was put in an unenviable position and got them to find an acceptable partner.”
In May 2021 the Concord Hospital health system acquired the assets of LRGHealthcare. In doing so, Concord Hospital said it preserved health care within the region and employment and pensions for more than 1,300 individuals.
Since the acquisition, Donovan has worked to integrate operations across the Concord Hospital health system.
Steigmeyer praised Donovan, saying, “Kevin has been instrumental in assuring that affordable, accessible and quality health care will be available for the region today and for years to come. We are grateful for his commitment to the community throughout his tenure and his efforts to preserve needed services locally.”
Donovan will work with Concord Hospital leadership during a transition period through the end of this month when a search for a new chief administrative officer will begin. In the meantime, Concord Hospital plans to appoint an interim chief administrative officer for Laconia and Franklin.
Prior to joining LRGHealthcare, Donovan was the president and chief executive officer of Mount Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vermont. He held numerous other positions, including serving as a senior vice president at the Elliot Health System in Manchester, a director at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, and as a hospital and physician practice leader in various organizations in Massachusetts. He also served on the Board of Trustees of the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
