CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services on Monday announced 72 new positive test results for COVID-19, including one in Belknap County, bringing the total count of cases to 2,588.
Other counties with new cases are Rockingham (17), Hillsborough other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Merrimack (5), Strafford (2) and Carroll (1). The cities of Manchester had 22 and Nashua had 10 new cases. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
There have been 86 deaths.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 286 (11%) of 2,588 cases.
Six of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur throughout the State and has been identified in all counties with cases.
The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
