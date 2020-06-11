CONCORD — Gyms, bowling alleys, tourist trains and organized motorcycle rides will be permitted again starting Monday as the state moves to end remaining coronavirus-related business closures, Gov. Chris Sununu said in a news conference Thursday.
Also to be permitted are amateur sports, charitable gaming, funeral services and road races. Libraries, museums, art galleries and pools will also be allowed to reopen.
There will be another round of openings on June 29, including movie theaters, performing arts centers and amusement parks. After that, virtually all the businesses that were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be allowed to open.
Sununu said positive numbers for new infections and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests allowed the easing of restrictions.
“I didn't think we would get here by June 29, but we are with confidence as the numbers are continuing to drop,” he said. “The next big inflection point may be in September with the reopening of schools.”
Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported 34 new positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 5,209. There were four new people hospitalized. Seven new deaths were reported, all at long-term health facilities.
Sununu said state officials will closely monitor any potential increase in disease spread to ensure there continues to be adequate hospitality capacity to treat people who catch the virus. An increase in cases is expected in the fall, he said.
Guidance information is to be released in July concerning school reopenings.
The state is also working on a plan to allow the eventual opening of the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
All of the businesses that have been allowed to reopen are to follow social distancing and other requirements that can be found on NH.gov.
Sununu said the state moves Monday from its current Stay At Home Plan to a “Safer at Home Advisory.” He stressed that those over 60 and those with underlying medical conditions “really need to stay at home.”
“This virus, while it can spread asymptomatically, can be deadly. “
Even with the widescale reopening plan, Sununu said this summer season should be “just short of viable, survivable honestly.”
He also said a $35 million housing relief fund is being set up for people with housing insecurity as the state lifts its moratorium on evictions and foreclosures effective July 1.
This assistance comes from the federal CARES Act.
Also planned is a $50 million broadband initiative to boost telehealth, remote learning and to assist those who are working from home. The money is intended to bring broadband service “the last mile” to homes in rural areas.
A total of $15 million is planned for homeless shelters, and $2 million is planned for chambers of commerce. Also, $10 million is to go to qualifying private colleges and universities. Earlier assistance was given to public universities.
An emergency health care relief fund of $30 million is to assist long-term care facilities.
