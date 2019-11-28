GILFORD — Cold temperatures have helped snowmaking operations at Gunstock Mountain Resort, which opened on Black Friday for its 82nd season.
Crews have been busy for months preparing for opening day, said General Manager Greg Goddard.
“We spent a good portion of the summer doing a little facelift on the mountain and some buildings,” he said. “Four miles of trail edges were brushed back to their original widths.
“We widened tight corners and put up brand new signage to point the way for folks not familiar with the hill and provide better directions on how to get around.”
Snowmaking operations have been a big emphasis.
“We made another big investment in snowmaking as part of a multi-year effort,” Goddard said. “We have 38 more high-efficiency energy-efficient snow guns on early terrain.
“That early cold snap was a godsend for us. We have enough snow down now to open as scheduled on the 29th. It will be a really, really good start for us.”
There’s been some sprucing up inside, as well.
The retail store has doubled in size, said Gunstock Area Commission Chairman Stephan Nix.
He also wants people to know about the resort’s flex pass which, for $49, provides the pass-holder 50 percent off on ski passes, equipment rentals and group lessons.
Nix said a nationwide search is underway for a successor to Goddard, who is retiring this summer after 21 years as general manager.
He also said a planning process is being undertaken for the future of the county-owned resort.
Under consideration is the possibility of adding an attraction to the resort’s adventure park.
Goddard went to a gathering for resort managers in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, over the summer to learn more about state-of-the-art mountain attractions and to get ideas for improvements at Gunstock. One trend is to put summer attractions on the mountaintop.
“I came away reinforced, and this is just my view, that activating the summit of the mountain is probably our next best thing to do,” he said.
“There’s a couple places — Gatlinburg has one and there are some places in upstate New York that have really high-quality elevated walkways,” he said. “My vision would be something that could be ADA-accessible so that anybody could go up and enjoy it, but also have aspects for people who might want to have more adventure.”
During his visit to Pigeon Forge, near Gatlinburg, he rode a combination zipline and rail coaster.
“You’re in a harness and you’re hanging from it, but it has the ability to have corners in it and ziplines in between,” he said.
Goddard thinks the new technology will be a game-changer.
Mountaintop attractions can also have climbing venues, ropes courses, and robust food and beverage operations.
Another place he visited has a stage atop a mountain, where bluegrass bands play throughout the day.
“You can go up there and grab a bite to eat and listen to bluegrass music,” he said.
Another idea could be a privately run hotel. That is something that has been suggested in the past and is in the resort’s master plan.
Since this is Goddard’s last season as general manager, a special promotion has been set up for opening day: a raffle to ride the chairlift with him. Entry cost is $1 per ticket, with proceeds going to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
