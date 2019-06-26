GILFORD — Good weather made last season profitable at many ski areas across the Northeast, but the Gunstock Mountain Resort posted some particularly good financial numbers.
General Manager Greg Goddard said the Belknap County-owned resort saw 162,339 skier visits last season, which was 7.4 percent better than the previous year, comparing favorably to a 4 percent increase statewide and a 6.2 percent increase in the Northeast region.
The cooperation of Mother Nature and improved snowmaking technology contributed to the positive financials, Goddard said.
“This year we didn’t have the extreme cold snaps, storms or extended thaws we experienced in 2017-18,” he said. “Important holiday periods were not adversely affected by weather this season.
“In snowmaking, we have invested millions over the past several years in high performance, energy-efficient snow guns and other infrastructure which allows us to make snow faster, in warmer temperatures, and at less cost. In the last two years we have saved $100,000 each year in electric costs for snowmaking.”
Financial statements of the Gunstock Area Commission after the season showed total revenue of $11.49 million, operating expenses of $10.9 million and income of $575,774.
This compares to a loss of $723,486 in the previous year, when the ski area had $10.54 million in revenue and $11.26 million in expenses.
Ski New Hampshire President Jessyca Keeler said that statewide, skier visits increase by more than 100,000 compared to the prior year.
She said the increase might have been even higher, but new scanning technologies for ski passes tend to render more accurate and lower numbers than in the past, when ski areas compiled figures based on estimates.
The season started with significant snowfall, leading some areas to open early.
Later in the season the storms eased off, but the weather stayed cold enough for snowmaking to continue and areas stayed open until expected closing dates or longer, said Keeler, whose association represents 32 alpine and cross country resorts in New Hampshire.
At Gunstock, Goddard said a series of improvements are underway in the camping area, adventure park and mountain operations, including 74 new snow guns.
“To add to our existing staples of camping and the adventure park, we are adding a suite of mountain sports activities this year, including themed guided hikes, mountaintop yoga and opportunities for facilitated team building for small groups,” he said.
