GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort would reconstruct its parking lot at a cost of $890,000 and make changes to the commission that runs the county-owned ski area, under legislation pending in Concord.
The gravel parking area, which sometimes has wet and muddy areas, would be paved if state lawmakers approve the expenditure.
“It would be a major improvement for Gunstock, and for guest experiences,” said Brian Gallagher, a member of the Gunstock Area Commission. “This would be a wow factor for Gunstock.
“We want to take incremental steps to be innovative and improve things without putting a burden on local county taxpayers.”
The work would include grading and drainage improvements.
The other bill would change geographic requirements for commissioners.
Current law states that not more than two of the members of the commission shall be residents of the same municipality. The bill would change this to mandate that commissioners just need to be residents of Belknap County.
Gallagher said the change would allow for a broader pool of applicants for commission positions.
The Belknap County Legislative Delegation appoints the commissioners.
Under the bill, commissioners would be limited to two consecutive five-year terms. This change is intended to refresh the commission and follow best practices of the corporate world, Gallagher said.
Also under the bill, the Gunstock Area Commission would agree to provide 1.75 percent of yearly gross income to Belknap County. This would replace a memorandum of agreement process.
The last memorandum of agreement expired and no payment was made to the county last year.
Gallagher said that the 1.75 percent would equate to $160,000 to $180,000, depending on gross income levels. Under the previous memorandum of agreement, payments to the county were set at $175,000.
“As the Gunstock commissioners move forward and increase revenues, that dollar payment to the county is eligible to go up,” Gallagher said. “It’s sort of a win for everybody.”
Gallagher said no opposition was voiced to the bill on Thursday when he and Rep. Ray Howard, R-Alton, gave a presentation in a public hearing before the Municipal and County Government Committee in the state House of Representatives.
The committee will likely take a vote on the bill next week.
“We feel very positive the committee will be supportive,” Gallagher said.
The House Finance Committee will hold a hearing on the other bill, having to do with reconstruction of the parking lot, on Tuesday.
The Gunstock Area Commission’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Belknap County Complex, Meeting Room 2, 34 County Way, Laconia.
