CONCORD — As tourism season approaches, Gov. Chris Sununu has a message for prospective visitors, including those from Northeast COVID-19 hotspots — “Stay home.”
“You’re healthier at home,” he said in a Thursday afternoon news conference. “You should stay there. Be home with your family. At some point we want people to come, but not now. Stay home, stay healthy. This is no time to be vacationing in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, as beautiful as they are.”
He acknowledged concerns from residents who fear an influx of tourists to campgrounds, which remain open, could cause the disease to spread. Such an influx could also put pressure on first responders.
Visitors would be expected to frequent stores and pharmacies, increasing the possibility of coming into contact with others and spreading the infection.
“We are putting together a guidance document that can work to allow them (campgrounds) to stay open in a safe and equitable manner,” Sununu said.
The goal would be to determine a way that they could stay open in a safe manner, but if that’s not possible the issue could be re-evaluated.
Karmen Gifford, president of the Lakes Region Chamber, said campgrounds could be kept open in a way that wouldn’t jeopardize public health.
“You sit outside by the fire, you get outdoors, you walk,” she said. “It’s a change of scenery. It’s a way to stay 6 feet apart.”
She also said that visitors to stores and other businesses that remain open can also use the proper procedures, including social distancing, to avoid spreading the disease. People with second homes in the area would be expected to come here.
“People are coming to the area,” she said. “I'm not seeing a huge impact. For the most part, what I've observed is that they are being safe.
“I don't want to discourage people from coming here. Our campgrounds are not normally that busy right now anyway.”
Gifford said the hope is that adequate public safety provisions could allow some semblance of a tourist season.
“If we don’t make the most of whatever we can do, that will make our recovery that much longer,” she said. “How do we bring restaurants back in, outdoor dining first, maybe.How do we bring employees back, testing and testing supplies are needed.”
Health must come first, but states around the nation are considering what a gradual opening of the economy will look like, Gifford said.
“We need to start thinking ahead,” she said. “We have a food truck festival in August, we’re planning for a New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival, including whatever parameters we need to. We need something to look forward to. We need to be positive. We don't want to lose sight of that.”
