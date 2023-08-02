Maureen and David Hill of Bow helped a woman to shore after she fell into the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in Glendale on Tuesday. The Hills were finishing up a late-night kayaking session. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
GILFORD — A woman was rescued Tuesday after she fell into Lake Winnipesaukee near the Glendale town docks just after 9:30 p.m. She is safe thanks to the combined efforts of good Samaritans, the Gilford Fire Department and Marine Patrol.
“There were multiple bystanders as well as a Marine Patrol officer,” said Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier. “Bystanders assisted with a rope and a life ring.”
David and Maureen Hill of Bow were out on a late-night kayaking adventure. The pair paddled over to the docks and offered what assistance they could.
According to an email from David, the victim was “hooked up to a backpack producing oxygen,” and became entangled in the device’s hose when she fell in the water. That’s when his wife, Maureen, stepped in and brought the victim a life preserver.
“Once they got [the oxygen hose] removed from her and Maureen got the life ring around her, she calmed down,” wrote David. “When [the victim] could touch the ground, she stopped and kept asking for someone to help her. Maureen took off her shoes, rolled her pants up and went in to bring [the victim] to shore.”
Carrier says the town installed life rings and rope at the end of the docks just two seasons ago, and last night’s incident was likely the first time they were used.
“The bystanders helped her with the life ring and the rope and got her to a place where she could stand on the bottom and walk out on her own,” Carrier said. “It was good to hear that the life rings were used and helped someone out.”
The chief added the victim was assessed in an ambulance then released.
“[The victim] was so appreciative of my wife, she kissed her while laying on the gurney and asked for my wife's name, and told her she would pray for her,” wrote David. “[It was] a very nice ending to a scary incident.”
