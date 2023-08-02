Maureen and David Hill

Maureen and David Hill of Bow helped a woman to shore after she fell into the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee in Glendale on Tuesday. The Hills were finishing up a late-night kayaking session. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

GILFORD — A woman was rescued Tuesday after she fell into Lake Winnipesaukee near the Glendale town docks just after 9:30 p.m. She is safe thanks to the combined efforts of good Samaritans, the Gilford Fire Department and Marine Patrol.

“There were multiple bystanders as well as a Marine Patrol officer,” said Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier. “Bystanders assisted with a rope and a life ring.”

