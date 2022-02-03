LACONIA — Curbside trash collection in the city will not take place Friday due to the forecast of snow.
Public Works Director Wes Anderson said those who normally get their trash and recycling items picked up Friday will have them picked up on Saturday.
Anderson said the one-day delay was prompted by the prediction that six or more inches of snow could fall Friday in the city.
Anderson asked that residents and businesses on Friday collection routes to wait until Saturday morning to place their containers out for collection because plow crews will be working late on Friday and solid waste containers interfere with the crews’ ability to plow streets and sidewalks.
The transfer station will be closed Friday and the brush dump will be closed Friday and Saturday to allow the snow plow crews to focus on keeping the city streets open.
— Michael Mortensen
